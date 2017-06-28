New Calvin Harris Music: “Feels”

Pharrell floating in a boat with a Nickelodeon-esque backdrop. Katy Perry clad in a yellow dress and laying in a field of dead grass. Big Sean perched upon a tiki thrown and flanked by parrots. Calvin Harris sitting on a rock and jammin out on a bass guitar. I know it sounds like a crazy, Saturday morning cartoon but it’s not! It’s the video for Calvin Harris’ new song “Feels”. And the song is freaky, funky, fresh!

Take a close look at the choker that Katy is wearing in the video. It’s a 45.56 Carat diamond Djula choker with three Le Vain statement rings and one burgundy Tourmaline Anabela Chan Ring.

I’m not sure what all of that means. But, I guess when you put all of that together, it totals $226,800! For a video!

In other Calvin Harris news; did you ever see that video he made showing him producing “Slide”? Check it out!