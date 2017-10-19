A New Book About Working For Harvey Weinstein Includes More Shocking Stories
A driver in Cannes, France is writing a book about working for Harvey Weinstein called “The Last Monster of Hollywood.” He’s spilling a lot of ugly details including a story of Weinstein attacking him in 2013 when the prostitutes he ordered didn’t show up.
Weinstein was known as “The Pig” around Cannes and he said women often came out of Weinstein’s hotel in tears in the morning.
