The New Bachelor Is Announced…And We Have Questions

There were several possibilities for the next Bachelor…Peter Krauss, Dean Unglert and Eric Bigger from Rachel’s season, Wells most recently from “Bachelor In Paradise”…Ben Higgins was even tossed in there because he’s single now. But ABC’s choice is kinda out of left field. They dug back into 2012 for their choice…

Very excited to announce my good friend @ariejr as the new #Bachelor Let the journey begin — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) September 7, 2017

https://twitter.com/BachelorABC/status/905767013179588609

Arie Luyendyk last competed for Emily Maynard’s heart and earned the nickname “kissing bandit”. It apparently was a quick decision because his family found out the same time America found out during the reveal on Good Morning America!

Too bad Chris Harrison didn’t get to make the announcement the way he wanted to…

Trying to process this decision…

