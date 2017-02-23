New Apple “Spaceship-Like” Headquarters To Open This Year!

Apple has confirmed that it’s headquarters, known as Apple Park, will open to employees in California this April.

Apple founder, Steve Jobs, compared the 175-acre campus to a spaceship. He first envisioned the headquarters “as a center for creativity and collaboration.”

The new property is a ring-shaped, 2.8 million-square-foot main building boasting the world’s largest panels of curved glass.

It also features a visitors’ center with an Apple Store and cafe open to the public, a 100,000-square-foot fitness center for employees, two miles of walking and running paths, research and development facilities and the 1,000-seat Steve Jobs Theater.

Oh and side note, the project was estimated to cost $5 billion. Chump change right?