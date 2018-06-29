New Albany Gets A Dunkin Donuts This Sunday!

Dunkin' Donuts products are displayed Wednesday, July 27, 2011 in Montpelier, Vt. Shares of Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. shot up 39 percent in morning trading on their first day on the Nasdaq. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

New Albany’s wait for a Dunkin Donuts will be done as of 6am Sunday morning.

As if the Taylor Swift concert wasn’t enough to make this the greatest weekend ever. Now we get news that the New Albany location of Dunkin Donuts is opening at 6am on Sunday morning. Are you kidding me?! This is just too much to handle! So much coffee…so much donuts…so much for my waistline.

So, why has it been “finished” but remained dark?

Well, it has been finished but a continual change in ownership has caused it to remain behind locked doors. This Sunday morning at 6, the lights will be on, the donuts will be warm, the coffee will be flowing and a collective sigh of relief will sweep over the community.

There are no specials planned for the first day. But later next week, expect something cool for customers.

To celebrate, let’s relive a classic SNL skit!