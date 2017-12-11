Netflix Is Trolling Users Who Are Binge Watching This Christmas Movie
By Garfield
|
Dec 11, 2017 @ 2:49 PM
You had to know that Netflix knows exactly what movies you’re watching, right? But did you know that it also knows how many times you’ve watched a movie or show?

Netflix hit up twitter over the weekend to troll some of it’s users. 53 of them to be exact. As it turns out, Netflix knows exactly how many times you’ve watched “A Christmas Prince” and Netflix is worried about you. As can be seen in this tweet.

So, that’s a little creepy, right? Twitter users agree and decided to clap back.

I had to see what all the hype was about this movie, so I hit up youtube to watch the trailer. Here it is for your enjoyment.

