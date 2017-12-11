Netflix Is Trolling Users Who Are Binge Watching This Christmas Movie

This Monday, July 17, 2017, photo shows the Netflix logo on an iPhone. On Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, Netflix announced it is raising the price for its most popular U.S. video streaming plan by 10 percent in a move that may boost its profits, but slow the subscriber growth that drives its stock price. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

You had to know that Netflix knows exactly what movies you’re watching, right? But did you know that it also knows how many times you’ve watched a movie or show?

Netflix hit up twitter over the weekend to troll some of it’s users. 53 of them to be exact. As it turns out, Netflix knows exactly how many times you’ve watched “A Christmas Prince” and Netflix is worried about you. As can be seen in this tweet.

To the 53 people who’ve watched A Christmas Prince every day for the past 18 days: Who hurt you? — Netflix US (@netflix) December 11, 2017

So, that’s a little creepy, right? Twitter users agree and decided to clap back.

This is amazing. Except for the “watching us like big brother “ part 😉 — blake (@blaketopia) December 11, 2017

Why are you calling people out like that Netflix — Amanda Bell (@AmandaJuneBell) December 11, 2017

I just want to make sure you’re okay — Netflix US (@netflix) December 11, 2017

You’re not my mom — Amanda Bell (@AmandaJuneBell) December 11, 2017

Suddenly I am very concerned about what @netflix thinks of our Teen Titans Go viewing habits — Jessica Langer, PhD (@DrJessicaLanger) December 11, 2017

No you’re fine — Netflix US (@netflix) December 11, 2017

I had to see what all the hype was about this movie, so I hit up youtube to watch the trailer. Here it is for your enjoyment.

