Netflix Remaking Willy Wonka, Matilda, and MORE

Alright Netflix, we see you as you take over the world!

Roald Dahl classics are about to get a makeover with Netflix taking on animated adapations of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, The BFG, and more.

The full list of Dahl titles included in the Netflix deal are: The TwitsCharlie and the Great Glass ElevatorGeorge’s Marvellous MedicineBoy: Tales of ChildhoodGoing SoloThe Enormous CrocodileThe Giraffe and the Pelly and MeThe Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six MoreBilly and the MinpinsThe Magic FingerEsio TrotDirty Beasts, and Rhyme Stew.

FACT: I’m terrified of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

