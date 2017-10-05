Netflix Price Increase Is Sure To Anger Subscribers

This Monday, July 17, 2017, photo shows the Netflix logo on an iPhone. On Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, Netflix announced it is raising the price for its most popular U.S. video streaming plan by 10 percent in a move that may boost its profits, but slow the subscriber growth that drives its stock price. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Netflix? More like SPENDYFLIX! Here comes a price increase from the streaming video provider that’s sure to anger quite a few subscribers.

Remember a few months ago when Netflix announced that it would be spending in excess of $6 billion (with a ‘B’) on new content in 2017? We were all excited at the prospect of getting new and even better produced seasons of “Ozark“, “Stranger Things“, “13 Reasons Why” and a whole lot more. Little did we know (or maybe we did) that the price tag for new content would sooner or later be laid at our feet.

So here it comes, price increases for Netflix are set to take effect in November, or October 19th, depending on your billing cycle. Here are the new rates.

Customers who have the basic $7.99 plan won’t see an increase yet…YET.

Customers on the standard $9.99 plan will see an increase to $10.99

Customers on the premium $11.99 plan will see an increase to $13.99

For what it’s worth, this is the first Netflix price increase since 2014. But, I would expect incremental price increases from here on out. And, we had to see this coming. We wanted original content and they gave it to us. We wanted more seasons of the original content and they’re giving it to us, but they have to pay for it somehow.