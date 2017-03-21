Nemo The Goldfish Is The Hero We Need

No clue if this is completely true, but we can dream right?

A goldfish named Nemo survived for 20-minutes out of water after being mauled by a cat.

Yep! The fish was snatched from a garden pond and dumped on the doorstep of a nearby house. Those who found Nemo believed he was dead but carried him in a shoebox to a nearby vets’ office.

The vet found the fish suffered damage to his fins and scales but an x-ray showed he had no broken bones or internal injuries. He is now expected to make a full recovery.

Unreal!

