Neil Diamond Fans Reacted To His Cancelled Tour In The Most Unexpected Way
By Kelly K
Jan 24, 2018 @ 7:02 AM

Neil Diamond cancelled his March concerts in Australia and New Zealand after announcing he had Parkinson’s. Fans were refunded tickets and what they are doing with that money is so great!

Many donated the ticket price to Parkinson’s research, animal rescue groups and victim funds among other charities. Neil’s wife and Neil himself tweeted how grateful they are!

