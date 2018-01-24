Neil Diamond Fans Reacted To His Cancelled Tour In The Most Unexpected Way

Neil Diamond cancelled his March concerts in Australia and New Zealand after announcing he had Parkinson’s. Fans were refunded tickets and what they are doing with that money is so great!

Many donated the ticket price to Parkinson’s research, animal rescue groups and victim funds among other charities. Neil’s wife and Neil himself tweeted how grateful they are!

Wow, I’ve received a bunch of messages from people in Aus & NZ who are donating their ticket refunds to good causes: Parkinson’s research, animal rescue groups, fire victim funds, etc. My heart is so full of joy to see this silver lining. Faith in humanity = restored. Thank you! — Katie Diamond (@KatieMcDiamond) January 23, 2018

This makes me smile. Thank you. Thank you to everyone for your outpouring of love and support. It makes a difference. https://t.co/TLZAa69q1B — Neil Diamond (@NeilDiamond) January 23, 2018

MORE HERE