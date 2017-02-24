You Need This ‘Harry Potter’-Inspired Item IMMEDIATELY

TOMORROW!!!!! VERY IMPORTANT INFO PLEASE READ: "Wizardry & Witchcraft" Pre-Sale FEB 24, 11am (CST) These palettes are PRE-SALE, you will be charged immediately. This will be a LONG wait! Palettes will not ship until May. (Our goal is mid-May but this is not guaranteed.) This is not a limited edition product. We will have more in the coming months. We ship to many countries. Unfortunately we do NOT ship Cosmetics to China or Mexico. International shipping prices and transit times vary by location. We will have a full list of countries we ship to available on our new website next week! This palette is cruelty free, but is not vegan. A full list of ingredients will be in the sale listing. Our products are EXCLUSIVELY sold through our website. StorybookCosmetics.com. If you see them for sale somewhere else, they are NOT real. Limit 3 palettes per order. We will not always do "pre-orders" our goal is to eventually have products and launches at regular intervals without the long wait. THANK YOU for joining us on this journey and supporting us as we grow and learn. We love you all! *PALETTE PRICE: $52

A post shared by @storybookcosmetics on Feb 23, 2017 at 11:47am PST