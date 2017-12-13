Why You Need To Be Best Friends With George Clooney
Cindy Crawford’s husband and best friend Rande Gerber revealed on a recent episode of MSNBC’s “Headliners” that back in 2013, George gave his 14 closest friends $1 million each and paid the taxes on it for them. Rande was part-owner of Casamigos Tequila company and they have been friends for years.

They all showed up to dinner and found black suitcases with a million dollars in $20 bills at each of their spots around a table.  He wanted to show each of his boys his appreciation for helping him out early in his career. George told them, “I came to L.A., I slept on your couch. I’m so fortunate in my life to have all of you and I couldn’t be where I am today without all of you.'”

Rande donated his million to charity because they didn’t need it, but another one of the boys was working at a bar at the airport in Texas and rode a bike to work every day.  That guy really needed it.

 

