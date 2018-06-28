Nearly Naked Protester Back-flips Off Freeway Sign

Shirtless man in boxers hangs banners, sings, dances and vapes on downtown L.A. freeway sign before back-flipping off.

Aspiring rapper, Alexander Dunn aka Dephree, climbed on top of a freeway sign with his loudspeaker to protest. He shouted about pollution, big oil, the children, and whales.

After vaping, Alex aka Dephree back-flipped off the sign onto a large inflatable where police took him into custody.

Shirtless man causes major traffic jam after climbing to the top of a freeway sign