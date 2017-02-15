When the NBA was Banned from Being Jerks on Twitter, This is how they Responded

The NBA is cracking down on official team social media accounts sending negative tweets about opposing teams or players. From ESPN:

“While we understand that the use of social media by teams, including during games, is an important part of our business, the inappropriate use of social media can damage the reputation of the NBA, its teams, and its players,” NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum wrote in the memo obtained by ESPN.com. “Recently, social media postings (e.g., on Twitter) by some teams have crossed the line between appropriate and inappropriate. In addition to other concerns, such conduct by teams can result in ‘Twitter wars’ between players that can cause further reputational damage and subject players to discipline by the League. “As a result, we want teams to be aware of the NBA’s rules with respect to the use of social media by teams. As with in-game entertainment, teams are prohibited from mocking and/or ridiculing opponents (including teams, players, team personnel (including owners), and opponents’ home cities) and game officials on social media in any form, including through statements, pictures, or videos.”

“Teams may use social media for fun and light-hearted banter that does not reflect poorly on any team, player, other team or League personnel, or the League as a whole. However, such activity cannot become inappropriate or offensive. As such, we encourage teams to properly and extensively train their social media staff members to ensure that they know what kind of postings are appropriate and what kind are not.”

Soooo… now teams are going over the top being nice to one another and it’s hysterical.

Of course, the sarcasm wasn’t lost on Atlanta… 😂

@SacramentoKings Thanks! INCREDIBLE arena you guys have here. First time here…simply gorgeous. — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 11, 2017

OMG!! It didn’t stop there…

@ATLHawks You know, we really appreciate Philips Arena too. That organist – just wow. Great touch. — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 11, 2017

@SacramentoKings Yea, @Sir_Foster is 🔥, kind of like those baby blue throwbacks 😍 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 11, 2017

@ATLHawks Don't even get us started on your jerseys. That lime green is special! — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 11, 2017

@ATLHawks Is it because you guys are playing electric on the court right now? 🔥🔥🔥 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 11, 2017

Take THAT NBA!!!! This is literally Twitter at it’s finest. 😂😂😂

Of course, not every professional sports league has these rules. The NHL responded in the most NHL-sort-of-way:

. @DallasStars well, we don't like you. So there. Go sports! — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) February 12, 2017

