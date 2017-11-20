This Naval Pilot Is Quite The Artist

Officials with the Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington said one of their aircraft was involved in the obscene skywritings spotted in Okanogan County.

That’s the technical way of saying the pilot drew a big wiener in the sky. 🍆😂

Residents who saw the skydrawings said it looked like a penis. Some even tweeted pictures of what they saw.

The most monumental thing to happen in omak. A penis in the sky pic.twitter.com/SM8k1tNYaj — Anahi Torres (@anahi_torres_) November 16, 2017

One woman was upset she might have to explain to her kids what the drawings were. A cowboy hat? Duh.

Navy officials released a statement saying, “The Navy holds its aircrew to the highest standards and we find this absolutely unacceptable, of zero training value and we are holding the crew accountable.”