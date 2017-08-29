National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Sees a Rise in Calls, Thanks to Kesha

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline says that its call volume increased by 50% after Kesha introduced Logic’s performance at the VMA’s.

He did his song “1-800-273-8255,” which takes its name from the Lifeline’s phone number.

Kesha said the song brought her to tears.

She also said: “The truth is piercing and the truth is what matters. The truth is none of us are alone. We all have struggles. And as long as you never give up on yourself, light will break through the darkness.”

Kesha encouraged anyone in need to contact the hotline before Logic performed the song. They were joined by survivors of attempted suicide.