It’s National Pizza Day

We love the pizza here at DJX. I mean LOVE it. Here are some deals to take advantage of on National Pizza Day from Offers.com:
- Bearno’s: Online deals include buy any large or super large pizza and get the second of equal or lesser value half off.
- Wick’s: 16″ 1-Topping pizza for ONLY $16.00. You can get it for Dine In, Pick Up or Delivery!
- Blaze Pizza: Free fountain drink to guests with the purchase of any pizza on for National Pizza Day during normal business hours. They’ve got a buy one get one deal when you visit their website.
- Chuck E. Cheese’s: Chuck E. Cheese’s is constantly updating its printable pizza coupons. You can find them all here, based on your location. Current specials include $2 off any large pizza and a package of one medium one-topping pizza, two soft drinks and 25 Play Points for $21.99.
- Domino’s: Choose two or more items from a select menu for $5.99 each. The deal includes medium two-topping pizzas. Medium 2-topping handmade pan pizzas are $8.99. Get one large three-topping pizza for $7.99.
- Godfather’s Pizza: Get any two large one-topping pizzas for $22 at participating locations.
- Olive Garden: The Italian restaurant is joining the party with its new Meatball Pizza Bowl, $8.99. Part of Olive Garden’s Create Your Own Lunch Duos menu.
- Papa John’s: Double the love, double the pepperoni with Papa John’s Dual Layer Pepperoni pizza. Now through March 5th, get a large or pan crust Dual Layer Pepperoni pizza for 10 dollars.
- Papa Murphy’s: Get $2 off any large pizza and $3 off any family-size pizza. Both offers are online only.
- Pizza Hut: Multiple deals are detailed on their website including heart-shaped pizza and more. For deals click here, including an online-only special for a $7.99 large two-topping pizza.