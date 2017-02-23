NASA Discovered 7 Planets That Could Sustain LIFE

I’m shook. Here’s your Story to Make You Say Daaaaaaayum!!

Scientists have discovered seven Earth-size planets potentially capable of hosting liquid water and… wait for it… life!!

They’re all in orbit around a nearby star and are believed to be about 40 light-years from our sun. They’re also rocky, which would make them more similar to Earth than planets like Jupiter, which is a huge ball of gas. Astronomers have never found a star circled by so many Earth-like planets with relatively pleasant climates. The Hubble Space Telescope and other observatories are now looking at these new worlds to search for chemical signals of any living organisms.

Five of the seven planets are almost exactly the width of Earth. The other two are a little smaller than Earth.

