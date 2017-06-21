Nanny Needed… For Haunted House

$63,000 a year and 28 vacation days? Sign me up!! What’s the catch?

There’s a family in Scotland who posted a job listing looking for someone to live at their home and take care of their two young children. They’re willing to pay well, because of the strange occurrences that seem to happen on their property.

Five nannies have quit within the last year, according to the posting, all “citing supernatural incidents as the reason, including strange noises, broken glass and furniture moving.”

Oh did we mention the house is haunted?? 👻

The family said they’ve known the house had a haunted reputation for almost ten years, but cautioned that they haven’t experienced anything out of the ordinary themselves.

The job pays an annual wage of about $63,000, and includes 28 vacation days. The family posted an update saying people have sent them more than 2,000 messages about their opening.