Nana…That’s NOT What We Do

Meet Doris Payne. She’s 86…and just got busted lifting $86 worth of stuff from an Atlanta Walmart. She was wearing an ankle monitor at the time…from a December arrest at an Atlanta mall. This ain’t her first rodeo. Far from it…

She’s actually a notorious jewel thief who has stolen $2 million in jewels over SIX DECADES. She told the Los Angeles Times in 2008 that she stole her first diamond when she was in her 20s and then became hooked.

Authorities have said she has used at least 22 aliases over the years and probably got away more often than she was caught, though she has done several stints in prison.

