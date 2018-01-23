The Name Up To Be The Next James Bond Is…Interesting And Twitter Can’t EVEN
By Kelly K
|
Jan 23, 2018 @ 8:41 AM

Harry Styles…yes..HARRY STYLES… has a shot at becoming the youngest James Bond in history, according to one 007 insider.   He got rave reviews for his performance in Dunkirk last year, and now that director might be taking over the next Bond films.  “If they wanted a younger Bond then why not? He has got it.”

Twitter has strong opinions….

Daniel Craig has already signed-on for the next film, and his replacement is not expected to debut until 2022, meaning Harry would be 28, and still the youngest Bond in history.

 

