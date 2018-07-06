My New Grocery Store Hobby Will Haunt Your Nightmares

Going to the grocery store just got a lot more fun for me, perhaps you will find joy in it as well.

There are few things I loathe more in this world than going to the grocery store. However, I just learned about something that will make going to the store somewhat enjoyable for me. I’m thinking you might like this as well.

Bananas are a hot ticket item in the produce department. They are cheap, they are tasty and they are full of potassium! They can also be a vessel for nightmare fuel. The next time you’re at the store; grab a bundle of bananas, scratch a message in the rind, replace the bananas and a few hours later your message will appear in brown in some poor, unsuspecting soul’s fruit bowl! SUPER creepy!