Drake got the chance to play TV sports reporter on Wednesday for his hometown NBA team, the Toronto Raptors. After the Raptors beat the Charlotte Hornets, Drake asked point guard Kyle Lowry several questions.

"@kyle_lowry7 ladies & gentlemen, one of the greatest." – @champagnepapi A post shared by Toronto Raptors (@raptors) on Nov 29, 2017 at 7:04pm PST

During the game, Drake even joined the commentary team.

@champagnepapi on broadcast ^over^ Everything A post shared by Toronto Raptors (@raptors) on Nov 29, 2017 at 6:38pm PST

