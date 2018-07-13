Much Maligned Shoe Gets New Life as High Heel

Crocs have been around for years and they’re the center of some very heated debates regarding foot-wear faux pas. Now, they’ve evolved into something monstrous.

If you were to ask ten people on the street how they feel about Crocs, you would likely be given an even split of approval and disapproval. I don’t think there has ever been a more polarizing fashion accessory. Maybe the fanny pack, but it would be a distant second.

A recent evolution in crocs now has the populace even more divided than they previously were. Crocs have introduced high-heeled crocs. Yeah, you read that right. Feel free to read it again.

Fashion critics have labeled them “hideous” but that’s not stopping anyone with $55 to spare from picking up a pair.

Here’s what Crocs are saying about their new foray into somewhat formal, rubber footwear.

“Get all the fashion without sacrificing the comfort. Dress them up or down, and enjoy wherever the day takes you!”

Somewhere, a nice pair of Jimmy Choo’s are crying in the corner and questioning your life choices.