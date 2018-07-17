MTV Facing Criticism For Snubbing Taylor Swift in VMA Noms
By Garfield
|
Jul 17, 2018 @ 3:29 PM
Singer Taylor Swift performs at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Taylor Swift got the cold shoulder from MTV when the Video Music Awards nominees were announced yesterday and Swfities are livid.

After the past 8 months that Taylor Swift has had, you would think that getting a nomination of any sort would be a given. Evidently that’s not the case with MTV and the Video Music Awards. Nominations were announced yesterday and Taylor is missing from all of the major categories.

Taylor did however get nominations in three lesser known and cared for categories.  Best art direction, best visual effects and best editing for her “Look What You Made Me Do” video.

This clearly has Swfities upset when you consider Taylor had the most anticipated album release and tour of 2017 and 2018. Fans are so angry in fact, that a hashtag has begun making the rounds. #VmasAreOverParty

Salty…

