MTV Airs ‘Teen Mom 2′ Footage Of Jenelle Evans’ Road Rage
By Kelly K
|
Jul 25, 2018 @ 8:04 AM

MTV aired footage of a road rage incident involving Jenelle Evans on Monday night’s ‘Teen Mom 2.’

She ended up pulling out a gun with her 8-year-old son IN THE GUN. She was mad at another driver for tailgating her and according to the other driver, Jenelle followed him to his house and drove into his mailbox. He then appeared to make contact with Jenelle’s vehicle, and that’s when she pulled the gun.

Robert Robinson Jr. says Jenelle was the one who started acting crazy on the highway, so he admits he brake-checked her to try and chill her out. He exercised restraint when he saw her son in the car.  Police showed up but no arrests were made since there was a lack of witnesses.

 

FULL STORY

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Justin Bieber And DJ Khaled Are Dropping A New Song Friday You Can Party In The ‘Scream’ House Demi Lovato Stable After Drug Overdose This Is Not A Drill! New Music And Tour From HANSON!!!! Color Me Badd’s Singer Caught On Video Shoving A Bandmate On Stage We Need To Acknowledge How Crazy Tom Cruise Is
Comments