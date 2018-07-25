MTV Airs ‘Teen Mom 2′ Footage Of Jenelle Evans’ Road Rage

MTV aired footage of a road rage incident involving Jenelle Evans on Monday night’s ‘Teen Mom 2.’

She ended up pulling out a gun with her 8-year-old son IN THE GUN. She was mad at another driver for tailgating her and according to the other driver, Jenelle followed him to his house and drove into his mailbox. He then appeared to make contact with Jenelle’s vehicle, and that’s when she pulled the gun.

Robert Robinson Jr. says Jenelle was the one who started acting crazy on the highway, so he admits he brake-checked her to try and chill her out. He exercised restraint when he saw her son in the car. Police showed up but no arrests were made since there was a lack of witnesses.

