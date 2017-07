These Movies Turn 20 This Year

This will make you feel old…how you like THEM apples??

1. “Selena”

Release date: March 21, 1997

Starring: Jennifer Lopez, Edward James Olmos



2. “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery”

Release date: May 2, 1997

Starring: Mike Myers, Elizabeth Hurley

3. “Hercules”

Release date: June 13, 1997

Starring: Tate Donovan, Danny DeVito, James Woods

4. “Men in Black”

Release date: July 2, 1997

Starring: Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith

5. “Good Will Hunting”

Release date: December 5, 1997

Starring: Matt Damon, Robin Williams, Minnie Driver

6. “Titanic”

Release date: December 19, 1997

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet

7. “Life is Beautiful”

Release date: December 20, 1997

Starring: Roberto Benigni, Nicoletta Braschi

8. “As Good As It Gets”

Release date: December 25, 1997

Starring: Jack Nicholson, Helen Hunt, Greg Kinnear

