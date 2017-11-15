Movie Theaters Nationwide Brace for Titanic Re-Release

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Leonardo DiCaprio, left, and Kate Winslet in a scene from "Titanic." The film will be returning to theaters for one week. Dolby Laboratories, Paramount Pictures and AMC Theaters said Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, that a re-mastered version of the James Cameron film will be shown at select AMC locations nationwide starting Dec. 1. Cameron says it is the best-looking version of “Titanic” ever released. (Paramount Pictures via AP)

This December first will mark 20 years since the original release of ‘Titanic” and the whole movie has been remastered.

That’s the reasoning behind Paramount Pictures re-releasing it to theaters. Well, that and to keep the gravy train on that movie rolling. The original release only made a paltry $1.843 Billion (with a B). I’m sure that had absolutely nothing to do with that Celine Dion song that nobody wants to hear ever again. Seriously, even the people who loved that song never want to hear it again.

The entire movie has been remastered in Dolby Vision and according to the film’s director James Cameron, “This is the way all movies should be seen and without a doubt, Titanic has never looked better.”

So there ya have it. Titanic will hit all Dolby Cinema AMC locations on December 1st. Find out where you can see it HERE.