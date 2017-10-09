Movie Mogul Harvey Weinstein Fired From His Company

The board of Harvey Weinstein’s production company held a meeting yesterday, and decided to give him the boot from his company due to the sexual harassment claims against him outlined in a New York Times report.

He has reached at least eight settlements with women and explained his behavior that he came of age in the 60’s and 70’s when rules about behavior and workplaces were different. There are some pretty nasty stories out there too.

Apparently, the Times had the story as far back as 2004, but squashed it because Weinstein was a big advertiser.

SNL got some criticism for not roasting him on this weekend’s episode on the allegations. When asked about it, SNL creator Lorne Michaels explained giving him a pass by saying “It’s a New York thing.”