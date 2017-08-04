What Movie Do You Love That No One’s Heard Of

I was at the gym yesterday (shocker I know), and Jeopardy was on. One of the question’s answers was the movie “Andre.” NO ONE KNEW THE CORRECT ANSWER. So here’s me screaming at the TV in the gym like a crazy person because I loved that movie growing up and I actually knew the answer.

But it got me thinking, what’s a random movie that you LOVE, but not too many other people have heard of or seen?

My two were “Andre” (trailer above), and Home is Where the Heart Is.”

Ben’s was “PCU.”

And our Intern Peppa’s was “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.”

Going home and spending my weekend watching all these movies…. lol.

What’s yours?!