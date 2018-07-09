Movie Filming in Louisville is Looking for Actors and Actresses

Have you ever dreamed of being in a movie? Well, now’s your chance and you don’t even need to travel to Hollywood!

Producers for the movie “The Dangers of Positive Thinking” are casting for their new movie and they want YOU! Not much is known about the movie at this point outside of the basic premise and here it is; “A self-help writer and his family become the target of a troubled girl.”

Sounds creepy!

They’re looking for actors and actresses of various ages from 18 all the way up to 50 years old for mainly supporting roles. Check out the casting list HERE.

If you’re interested, submit a resume and head-shot to anthony@stargazercorp.com. The subject line should have the actor’s name the role submitting for in the subject line of the email. Submissions are due by Wednesday, July 11, 2018.

Actors who are chosen will be asked to submit self-taped audition videos via Eco Cast.