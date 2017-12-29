That Movie Filmed in Louisville Has A Trailer

Nicolas Cage attends a premiere for "Mom and Dad" on day 3 of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Ryerson Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Toronto. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

The movie that was filmed in Louisville for the most part now has a trailer and it looks both creepy and hilarious!

Nicolas Cage and Selma Blair star in “Mom and Dad”; a movie filmed in Louisville. After watching the trailer, to me it feels a little like “The Purge” for angry parents! Check it out.

Did you recognize anything in the trailer?

When filming began in Louisville, there were Nic Cage sightings all over town. To make this feel even more like home, local high school kids got to play the part of extras. However, it looks like the extras have a pretty big role! I don’t think this movie will be for everyone as it’s rated R. But if you’re down for a little violence and dark comedy, then this will be right up your alley.

If you want to see a pretty funny reaction video to the trailer, click HERE. Warning, it’s got some language in it.