Mother And Son Who Fell In Love Vow To Be Together

A mother and her son in New Mexico who fell in love 18-years after she gave him up for adoption have plead guilty to incest.

The 37-year-old woman and her 20-year-old son were arrested in February 2016 after a neighbor called cops about their relationship.

The two accepted a plea deal that would give them three years probation each– plus they must stay away from each other for a year and a half.

But the two say they are in love and vowed to be together no matter what.

