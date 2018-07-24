Most Danceable Songs According To Science
By Ben Davis
|
Jul 24, 2018 @ 7:37 AM

Researchers have determined the most danceable songs.

They used songs that hit number 1 on the Billboard charts going back to 1958. They applied a number of factors, including tempo and beat regularity.  Here are the top 10 most danceable songs:

10. “Billie Jean,” Michael Jackson, 1983

9. “Baby Got Back,” Sir Mix-a-Lot, 1992

8. “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down,” Puff Daddy, 1997

7. “Funkytown,” Lipps, Inc., 1980

6. “Another One Bites the Dust,” Queen, 1980

5. “Pop Muzik,” M, 1979

4. “Ice Ice Baby,” Vanilla Ice, 1990

3. “Hot in Herre,” Nelly, 2002

2. “SexyBack,” Justin Timberlake, 2006

1. “Give It to Me,” Timbaland, 2007

What did “science” leave off the list??

