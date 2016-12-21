Morgan Freeman’s New Gig: Robot Butler?

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg debuted his new artificially-intelligent home assistant voiced by none other than… Morgan Freeman.

The new assistant was inspired by Tony Stark’s ‘Jarvis’ in the Iron Man movies; Zuckerberg even stole the name. It was funny because Robert Downey Jr. even offered to voice the system himself, but Mark posed the question on Facebook asking who should voice his AI assistant, and Morgan Freeman was the overwhelming choice.

Mark said, “I called him…and I said, ‘Hey, I posted this thing, and…thousands of people want you to be the voice. Will you do it?’”

He said yes.

Jarvis can turn the lights on and off, play music, open the front gates using facial recognition software, make toast, and more.

THE FUTURE IS NOW!!

SOURCE