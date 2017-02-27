“Moonlight” Wins Best Picture After Mix-Up

By Ben Davis
Feb 27, 5:23 AM

About two minutes after La La Land was named best picture at the 89th Academy Awards, there was a twist ending: Presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty had read the wrong name!!!!

Moonlight had actually won the night’s big prize.

Of course the Internet is here to help us cope.  First up…. Steve Harvey himself.

The film actually picked up three awards total — including adapted screenplay and supporting actor for Mahershala Ali — but La La Land still won six Oscars, including best director for Damien Chazelle and best actress for Emma Stone.

 

