“Moonlight” Wins Best Picture After Mix-Up

About two minutes after La La Land was named best picture at the 89th Academy Awards, there was a twist ending: Presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty had read the wrong name!!!!
La La Land won the Oscar for #BestPicture
Wait a min…#oscars #Moonlight pic.twitter.com/MmW1uODL3Q
— Unstripped Voice (@UnstrippedVoice) February 27, 2017
Moonlight had actually won the night’s big prize.
PricewaterhouseCoopers issues statement apologizing for #Oscars best picture mix-up https://t.co/4khJoKJHbB pic.twitter.com/2QQd6LlkoA
— CNN (@CNN) February 27, 2017
Of course the Internet is here to help us cope. First up…. Steve Harvey himself.
Good morning everybody! Went to sleep early last night. So… what I miss? #Oscars
— Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) February 27, 2017
Actual footage of how the #BestPicture incident at the #Oscars went down pic.twitter.com/ypMbwxJIPx
— C 신디 ✨ (@BloodSweatWings) February 27, 2017
The film actually picked up three awards total — including adapted screenplay and supporting actor for Mahershala Ali — but La La Land still won six Oscars, including best director for Damien Chazelle and best actress for Emma Stone.
When Emma Stone realizes the twist ending #Oscars #BestPicture pic.twitter.com/nkm1nDLnmE
— Marion Maitland (@nadatostada) February 27, 2017
#BestPicture craziness at the #Oscars this year. #lalaland & #moonlight …totally HARVEY'D! pic.twitter.com/gfsIx4YzCQ
— The Flippist (@TheFlippist) February 27, 2017
Exclusive footage of @LaLaLand accepting the #BestPicture award at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Gcy6ae39vB
— Pere Bosch (@pereboschg) February 27, 2017
And you thought I was done? #SteveHarvey #Oscars #BestPicture pic.twitter.com/T1quwcpS2X
— Archit Nigam (@TheArchitNigam) February 27, 2017