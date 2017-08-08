Montell Jordan Surprises Bride With “This Is How We Do It”

This is amazing.

A bride and groom learned a 1st dance routine to Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It,” for their wedding. But when they got up to perform it at their wedding, the bride had a special surprise:

Plot twist! The groom got Montell to sing it live!! Wedding goals.

A groomsmen is a Live Nation bigwig and he called a music agent who got Montell for the wedding.

Montell flew a private plane from Rome to Vegas and then to Boise. The groom covered travel costs and the $10,000 appearance fee. Montell performed 3 songs for the bride.

If my future husband doesn’t do something like this for me at our wedding, I’m taking it back.