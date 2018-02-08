Mom Walks Out During College Signing
By Ben Davis
Feb 8, 2018 @ 6:03 AM

On national college signing day, wide receiver prospect Jacob Copeland made his decision to attend University of Florida.  That did not sit well with his mom, who got up and walked away!

His mom was dressed in a Tennessee hat, an Alabama sweatshirt, and obviously wasn’t a fan of UF.

This is a huge decision and Jacob said he followed his heart and not the advice of his mom.

