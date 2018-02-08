Mom Walks Out During College Signing

On national college signing day, wide receiver prospect Jacob Copeland made his decision to attend University of Florida. That did not sit well with his mom, who got up and walked away!
His mom was dressed in a Tennessee hat, an Alabama sweatshirt, and obviously wasn’t a fan of UF.
This is a huge decision and Jacob said he followed his heart and not the advice of his mom.
Never thought I’ll live to see this moment. Everything I’ve been through in life came back to me at this moment. I’m truly blessed because God makes no mistakes. I just can’t thank him enough for what he has done for me over the 18 years of my life. 🙏🏾❤️ #GoGators #TearsOfJoy pic.twitter.com/voY9SFpzG8
— Jacob Copeland 🇭🇹 (@JCope1era) February 8, 2018
Welcome, @JCope1era! 🐊🐊#AllBite18 pic.twitter.com/IkNbuGUqJy
— Gators Football (@GatorsFB) February 7, 2018