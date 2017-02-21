Mom Sends College Student Care Package Of Trash He Didn’t Take Out

There’s an 18-year-old kid named Connor Cox who’s a freshman at Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania. And a few weeks ago, he got a care package from his mom. But when he opened it up, all he found inside was a bunch of trash.
And not just any trash. It was the trash he was supposed to take out back when he was at home for winter break, but he forgot.
Connor posted a picture of the box of garbage on Twitter and now it’s going viral.
Thought my mom was sending me a care package… but instead she sent me a box of trash i was supposed to take out. pic.twitter.com/UetdT5UoVP
— Connor Cox (@thedeal_5) January 30, 2017
Savage move by Mom. I love it.