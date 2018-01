We’ve posted some of the funniest “bun-in-the-oven” reactions for you to prepare you for this next story.

Shantelle and Wesley Dozier have been trying to get pregnant for 15 years. When it finally happened, they decided to break the news to the Wesley’s mom by putting an actual hot dog bun in her kitchen oven, hoping that she would get the obvious ‘bun-in-the-oven’ reference.

She didn’t. 😂