Mom Gets Sign From Her Little Boy Who Died

Marie says she got a sign from her 4-year-old son who died from brain cancer.

She said when the boy and his twin brother were little she took them for strolls, and they looked for robins.

Well, she was visiting her son’s grave recently and asked him to “show Mommy a sign.” As she sat down… a robin landed on her foot.

Chills. She calls the robin closer, saying “You’re beautiful, you’re so sweet … you’ve been looking after him.”

After flying to a nearby headstone, the robin returned to her, landing on her hand before moving onto her shoulder. She says the bird stayed with her for close to a minute.