This Mom Is Extra In The Best Way

What happens when your dog gets a hold of your beloved Elf on the Shelf and your kids believe he lost his magic??? If you are Jenn Thelen, an Orlando mom of three, you take the elf to the hospital.

It helps that she and her husband work at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children…and they staged a hilarious emergency run with the help of colleagues.

CUTE ALERT | A mother woke up to the sound of her 7-year-old daughter, screaming. Their German Shephard, Zoey, had attacked the family’s Elf on the Shelf, Sam. Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children brought in the very best medical team to fix her elf's injuries. ❤ pic.twitter.com/c0aSHHLKpU — First Coast News (@FCN2go) December 7, 2017

