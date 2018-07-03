Missing Soccer Team Found Alive

A remarkable twist to a story that was shaping up to be a tragedy.

All 12 boys missing in a cave in Thailand for nine days, along with their soccer coach, have been found alive. Rescuers had been zeroing in on a spot in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave system where they believed the 13 might have taken refuge from flooding.

The area’s provincial governor told reporters of the discovery Monday. The 13 had not been immediately extracted from the cave, and their conditions were not known. “We found them safe,” said Chiang Rai Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn. “But the operation isn’t over.” The boys range in age from 11 to 16, and their coach is 25.

In Thailand, the search efforts have captured the public’s attention with wall-to-wall media coverage as many waited nervously for a positive outcome