This Missing iPhone Feature Has Us Salty

Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, discusses features of the new iPhone X at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in Cupertino, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The much anticipated iPhone X was announced today and we finally got a look at it. It has some cool features, some creepy features and it’s missing something I’m not happy about.

The iPhone X (pronounced iPhone Ten) pre-orders open up on October 27th and will arrive in stores by November 3rd. Just in time for the holiday shopping season. But, before you pull the plastic outta your wallet, check this out. The phone starts at $999 for 64GB of storage or a whopping $1,149 for 256GB of storage.

There is one glaring feature missing from the iPhone X (aside from the headphone jack) that I’m a little disappointed about and I’ll get to that in just a minute. Let’s start with some cool features about the new iPhone.

Apple shows off first live look at the iPhone X from CNBC.

First, the phone has glass on both the front and the back. Make sure you get a protective case for it! The new iPhone is water resistant and has an edge to edge display. You can get a full break down of other features HERE.

Now, the item that’s no longer on the iPhone that I’m salty about is the Home button. I LOVE the home button. To replace the home button, the iPhone X will now have facial recognition. So, all you have to do is look at the phone and it will unlock. I don’t like this because sometimes I just want to look at the phone to see what time it is. This also adds another layer of security since you’re the only person who looks like you and this will make it more difficult for thieves to gain access to your phone. But, what if you’re a twin?!

Will you be getting an iPhone X when they go on sale?