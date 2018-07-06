Miranda Lambert Talks About “Gwake” for the First Time

Miranda Lambert talks about her ex, Blake Shelton, and his current girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, in a new interview with HITS Daily Double… or does she?

The female country artist is undoubtedly heart-broken by her split in 2015 with Blake. Miranda Lambert told her manager, Marion Kraft, she would not speak to anyone about her divorce until she released her upcoming album.

She told Kraft that it was already hard enough to write it down on paper, however, she did not realize how bad it would be actually talking about it.

The world has been dying to know what Miranda thinks. Inside the album “The Weight of These Wings” she had said her piece on the matter.

What did the Miranda have to say?

My opinion after diving into 90 minutes of Miranda time; she has nothing short of a broken heart.

The album talks of loneliness, unhealthy habits, and reflection. The one thing I did not hear is Miranda bashing Gwen. I do not think that Miranda aims to take out the failure of her relationship on Gwen. She seems to be taking this experience as a time to take a good look into her heart and see who she really is as a person.

Apparently these were not the answers the fans were looking for. The fans wanted a knock-down, drag-out fight, but none would come. Miranda told her manager “What was in the music was real, and I wanted people to get it from that. Take from it what they would.”

So there you have it folks, there will be no bloodshed, there will be no show.

Miranda just wants to move on.