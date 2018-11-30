‘Miracle on Market’ Pop-up Christmas Bar is Sleighing NuLu

‘Miracle’ Christmas pop-up bars are across the country this season, and Louisville has its’ very own!

Holiday decor, holiday cocktails, karaoke, and more makes this a destination bar this holiday season, especially considering it is only around for a month!

Along with a new menu of naughty and nice cocktails — from Bad Santa and Yippie Ki Yay Mother F#%ker to Jingle Balls Nog and Gingerbread Flip — the bar is expanding this year, taking over both a space inside the Green Building and also Galaxie Bar.

Oh and the best part, they do good for the community helping out the Kentucky Refugee Ministries!

