Mira Sorvino was one of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers and says she’s now starting to get offers after everything has come to light. She has a recurring role on “Modern Family” and some other projects coming up. She also thanked director Peter Jackson for publicly admitting Weinstein enacted a smear campaign, telling him that Sorvino and Ashley Judd were a “nightmare” to work with.

Her dad, Paul Sorvino, had some choice words for Weinstein when TMZ caught up with him…CLICK HERE FOR THE VIDEO.

