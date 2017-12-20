Mini Pig Has 6 Hours to Live but a Crazy Idea Saves Him

I literally BALLED my eyes out watching this. The piggie below’s name is Pickles. When he got sick, doctors said he had only 6 hours left to live. But his parents had a crazy idea for saving his life — and now they still can’t believe what ended up happening 🐷 😭

BALLING right? Oh my gosh my heart.

Here is his Instagram page:

This is my favorite thing I’ve ever seen.