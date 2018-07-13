Miley Wipes Her Instagram Clean as Fans Anticipate New Music

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 24: Miley Cyrus performs "The Climb" during the March for Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators, including students, teachers and parents gathered in Washington for the anti-gun violence rally organized by survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on February 14 that left 17 dead. More than 800 related events are taking place around the world to call for legislative action to address school safety and gun violence. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus has taken a cue from the likes of Taylor Swift and completely cleaned out her Instagram profile which has fans worried and excited.

Is Miley getting married? Is Miley dropping some new music? Is Miley giving up on social media?

These are all valid questions. We will attempt to address each question with as little speculation as possible.

Is Miley Getting Married?

There is a strong possibility this is what is happening. After all, getting engaged is the fashion statement of all fashion statements these days. Look no farther than the whirlwind Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson romance or the seemingly out of nowhere Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin engagement. For what it’s worth, I think that if it is an engagement announcement, a Hemsworth and Cyrus marriage will last a lot longer than the two other engagements mentioned above.

If her new era doesn’t involve getting married then forget it lol — Britt Britt🌈🖤 (@LitLikeBrittt) July 13, 2018

Is Miley Dropping Some New Music?

Personally, I think this is what is going on. Reports recently surfaced of Miley working feverishly on a new album in New York City. Those same reports only became more exciting when it was revealed that she was working out of the same studios that Lady Gaga uses. Miley remained tight lipped when asked if there will be a Lady Gaga collaboration on the new album. But you and I both know that there will be one.

miley deleted everything off her instagram and i’m having an anxiety attack. is there going to be a tour?? is there going to be another album?? WHAT IS HAPPENING MY HEART IS TOO FRAGILE FOR THIS @MileyCyrus !!!!!!!!!!!!!! — morg Ⓥ (@briannmorgaan) July 13, 2018

So @MileyCyrus deleted her Instagram and updated the sales for “ Party in the USA” she’s really about to come and slay the fckn charts. She’s coming 🔥🔥🔥#Mileyiscoming — Manny💧🍎🍏🥧 (@EmsonManny) July 13, 2018

Is Miley Giving Up Social Media?

This is simply not happening. It bares no further explanation.

I suspect we will be hit unexpectedly with some new Miley Cyrus music over the weekend in much the same way that Beyonce chooses to announce and release new music. Let’s just hope she doesn’t do it on that awful Tidal platform.