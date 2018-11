Miley Cyrus worked with super-producer/DJ Mark Ronson on this next single, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart.”

It’ll be off of Mark’s album of “sad bangers.” He said he wanted to produce an album of sad songs that had a beat you could dance to, so this song with Miley will be the first.

